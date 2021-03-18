Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 440.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.48% of Magna International worth $315,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.