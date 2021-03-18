Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,457 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $431,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.27. 57,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $367.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

