Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $524,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,621. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $249.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

