Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,676,837 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 2.28% of PPL worth $495,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PPL by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 217,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

