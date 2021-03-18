Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,351 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 2.19% of Advance Auto Parts worth $233,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.01. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.64. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

