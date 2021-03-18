Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 29,333 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,333 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.56% of Ryanair worth $139,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.69. 3,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,374. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

