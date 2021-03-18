Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 42,122 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 42,122 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Starbucks worth $156,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.84. 130,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

