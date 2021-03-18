Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 516,702 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516,702 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.61% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $361,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 169,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.58. 8,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.