Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,683 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.26% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $192,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

