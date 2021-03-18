Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,124,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225,548 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.44% of General Dynamics worth $613,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.13. 5,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

