Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) VP Sells $187,290.35 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

