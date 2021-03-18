Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shares fell 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74. 1,033,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,877,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

