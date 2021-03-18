Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and $167,646.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.07 or 0.03093079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

