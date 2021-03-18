Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 16%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) dropped 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 4,071,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,317,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

