Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.45 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

