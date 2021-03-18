Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,533 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up 4.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 1.38% of Camden Property Trust worth $133,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.91. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

