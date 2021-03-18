Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 7,576,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,781,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,783,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

