Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 97,413 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24.

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

