Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $39.55. 1,147,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,557,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Specifically, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

