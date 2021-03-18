Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 8.1% Higher

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.81. 9,003,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 4,776,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

