Canaccord Genuity Increases InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$1.00

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPO. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

TSE IPO remained flat at $C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday. 391,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,272. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The company has a market cap of C$39.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.