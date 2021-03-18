Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

