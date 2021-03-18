Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.88

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.88 and last traded at $118.59, with a volume of 25994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

