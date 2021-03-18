Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.66% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,296,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.96. 14,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $118.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

