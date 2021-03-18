Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $274,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $118.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

