Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3712 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

