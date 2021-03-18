Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.58. 7,098,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 3,982,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

