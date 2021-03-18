Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 137,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $67.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

