Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to $11.25

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.20 to $11.25 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

HEXO stock remained flat at $$7.76 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 274,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,683. The company has a market cap of $949.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. HEXO has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

