Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of MRKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

