CanWel Building Materials Group (CWXZF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS: CWXZF):

3/16/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.30 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/22/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.30 to $9.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – CanWel Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $8.25 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWXZF opened at $7.48 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

