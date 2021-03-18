Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CTAGF remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

