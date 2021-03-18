Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CTAGF remained flat at $$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.72.
Capita Company Profile
