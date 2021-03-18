Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $10.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.24. 48,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,775. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.