Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,925,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.66. 10,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

