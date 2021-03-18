Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,351 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

