Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.90. 201,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.49. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

