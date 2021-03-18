Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Impinj worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,080 shares of company stock worth $3,354,355 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

