Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average is $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

