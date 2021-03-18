Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after buying an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth $521,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Shares of LI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 287,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,755,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

