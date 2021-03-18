Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,656. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

