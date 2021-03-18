Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Cellectis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,492. The company has a market capitalization of $879.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

