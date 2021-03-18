Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HUYA by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HUYA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 826,282 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $68,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.