Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 297,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 30,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

