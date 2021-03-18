Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDGR traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.60. 24,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,695. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 798,240 shares of company stock valued at $80,844,802.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

