Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,396 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,200. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

