Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.19. 6,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

