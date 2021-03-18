Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AquaBounty Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQB. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 43,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.27. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.