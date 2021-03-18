Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 268,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 727,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 8,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,641 shares of company stock worth $28,436,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

