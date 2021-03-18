Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Encore Wire worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.84. 1,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

