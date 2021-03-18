Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $254,193.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00624659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00068536 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024816 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00033792 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

